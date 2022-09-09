Weather Here’s why Boston’s sky will have a ‘milky haze’ on Friday Forecasters said there is “no threat to the public.” Haze from California wildfires blanketed the Boston in July last year. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Smoke from western wildfires will bring a “milky haze” to skies above Boston on Friday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that the smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere will likely filter into the area during the afternoon and could be visible through the weekend.

“​​The hazy appearance to the sky will pose no threat to the public, but will provide the opportunity for vivid reddish hues to develop during sunset,” forecasters said.

Here is a model depiction of wildfire smoke moving in overhead. This will bring milky & hazy skies this afternoon into the evening for southern New England. The loop covers from 8 AM until 11 PM today. #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/cIYpn9Ncrs — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 9, 2022

New England in recent years has seen smoke from wildfires burning across the country several times.