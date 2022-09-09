Here’s why Boston’s sky will have a ‘milky haze’ on Friday

Newsletter Signup
Smoke from western wildfires will bring a “milky haze” to skies above Boston on Friday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that the smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere will likely filter into the area during the afternoon and could be visible through the weekend.
“The hazy appearance to the sky will pose no threat to the public, but will provide the opportunity for vivid reddish hues to develop during sunset,” forecasters said.
New England in recent years has seen smoke from wildfires burning across the country several times.
