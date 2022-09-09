Weather

Here’s why Boston’s sky will have a ‘milky haze’ on Friday

Forecasters said there is “no threat to the public.”

Haze from California wildfires blanketed the Boston in July last year. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

By Dialynn Dwyer

Smoke from western wildfires will bring a “milky haze” to skies above Boston on Friday. 

The National Weather Service is forecasting that the smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere will likely filter into the area during the afternoon and could be visible through the weekend.

“​​The hazy appearance to the sky will pose no threat to the public, but will provide the opportunity for vivid reddish hues to develop during sunset,” forecasters said

New England in recent years has seen smoke from wildfires burning across the country several times