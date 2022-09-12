Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stormy weather is possible across the region on Tuesday before dry, comfortable weather settles in for midweek.
Forecasters are calling for a cloudy day with chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rainfall is possible as well.
Wednesday looks sunny with lower humidity and highs in the 70s.
