Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Chances for showers and thunderstorms. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Stormy weather is possible across the region on Tuesday before dry, comfortable weather settles in for midweek.

Forecasters are calling for a cloudy day with chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rainfall is possible as well.

Wednesday looks sunny with lower humidity and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 75° 68°

Tue Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 76° 64°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 59°

Thu Sunny Sunny 71° 54°

Fri Sunny Sunny 69° 52°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 60°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 77° 62° Down Arrow