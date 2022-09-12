Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Boston Weather
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Stormy weather is possible across the region on Tuesday before dry, comfortable weather settles in for midweek.

Forecasters are calling for a cloudy day with chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rainfall is possible as well.

Wednesday looks sunny with lower humidity and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    75° 68°
  • Tue September 13
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    76° 64°
  • Wed September 14
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    80° 59°
  • Thu September 15
    Sunny
    Sunny
    71° 54°
  • Fri September 16
    Sunny
    Sunny
    69° 52°
  • Sat September 17
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    71° 60°
  • Sun September 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    77° 62°