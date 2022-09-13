Weather What to know about the thunderstorms in Tuesday’s forecast “​​​​The greatest threat for severe storms will be for both western Massachusetts and Connecticut.” Jonathan Wiggs / Boston Globe

A warm front is expected to bring a period of showers and thunderstorms to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, kicking off a wet day in the Bay State.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the morning precipitation will largely be seen in areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The service warned that an area of torrential rain could impact Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“If this activity holds together it will result in brief torrential rainfall & some street flooding,” forecasters wrote. “This includes the Providence metro area.”

Advertisement:

Last week, Rhode Island saw floods that stranded drivers and resulted in the collapse of a building in Providence.

[805 AM] An area of torrential rainfall and embedded t-storms will be lifting northeast into RI/SE MA over the next hour or two. If this activity holds together it will result in brief torrential rainfall & some street flooding. This includes the Providence metro area. pic.twitter.com/LpiH6RSgyl — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 13, 2022

Later on Tuesday, meteorologists are predicting that an ensuing cold front will bring the potential for a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The greatest threat for severe storms will be for both western Massachusetts and Connecticut,” the service said.

Here's a look at a radar simulation for Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening across southern New England. The greatest threat for severe storms will be for both western Massachusetts and Connecticut #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx https://t.co/XQ9ffOGuqZ pic.twitter.com/uoVrsGNvf9 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 13, 2022