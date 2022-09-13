Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Warm, comfortable conditions are on tap for Wednesday before a taste of fall weather arrives on Thursday.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 60s in many spots.
