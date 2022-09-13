Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Warm with lower humidity.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Warm, comfortable conditions are on tap for Wednesday before a taste of fall weather arrives on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 60s in many spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 13
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    72° 63°
  • Wed September 14
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    80° 59°
  • Thu September 15
    Sunny
    Sunny
    71° 54°
  • Fri September 16
    Sunny
    Sunny
    69° 52°
  • Sat September 17
    Sunny
    Sunny
    69° 60°
  • Sun September 18
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    78° 65°
  • Mon September 19
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    80° 66°