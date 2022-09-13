Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Warm with lower humidity. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Warm, comfortable conditions are on tap for Wednesday before a taste of fall weather arrives on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 60s in many spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 72° 63°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 59°

Thu Sunny Sunny 71° 54°

Fri Sunny Sunny 69° 52°

Sat Sunny Sunny 69° 60°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 65°

Mon Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 80° 66° Down Arrow