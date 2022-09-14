Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast A fall feel in the air. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A week before the official start of autumn, Thursday will have a bit of a fall feel.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, dry air, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Similar weather is expected on Friday and Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 80° 58°

Thu Sunny Sunny 70° 53°

Fri Sunny Sunny 72° 56°

Sat Sunny Sunny 72° 63°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 73° 62°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 69° 63°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 75° 64° Down Arrow