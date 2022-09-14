Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A week before the official start of autumn, Thursday will have a bit of a fall feel.
Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, dry air, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Similar weather is expected on Friday and Saturday.
