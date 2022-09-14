Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A fall feel in the air.

Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A week before the official start of autumn, Thursday will have a bit of a fall feel.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, dry air, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Similar weather is expected on Friday and Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    80° 58°
  • Thu September 15
    Sunny
    Sunny
    70° 53°
  • Fri September 16
    Sunny
    Sunny
    72° 56°
  • Sat September 17
    Sunny
    Sunny
    72° 63°
  • Sun September 18
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    73° 62°
  • Mon September 19
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    69° 63°
  • Tue September 20
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    75° 64°