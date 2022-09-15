Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast More fall-like weather. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Boston region will enjoy a couple more beautiful fall-like days on Friday and Saturday.

Forecasters expect a partly sunny day on Friday with dry air and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Similar weather is forecasted for Saturday.

Sunday will see temperatures and humidity increase with slight chances for showers or thunderstorms in the evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 54°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 72° 55°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 69° 63°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 64°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 70° 63°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 75° 60°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 70° 62° Down Arrow