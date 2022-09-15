Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

More fall-like weather.

Boston Weather
Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will enjoy a couple more beautiful fall-like days on Friday and Saturday.

Forecasters expect a partly sunny day on Friday with dry air and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Similar weather is forecasted for Saturday.

Sunday will see temperatures and humidity increase with slight chances for showers or thunderstorms in the evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 15
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    71° 54°
  • Fri September 16
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    72° 55°
  • Sat September 17
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 63°
  • Sun September 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 64°
  • Mon September 19
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    70° 63°
  • Tue September 20
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    75° 60°
  • Wed September 21
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    70° 62°