Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The Boston region will enjoy a couple more beautiful fall-like days on Friday and Saturday.
Forecasters expect a partly sunny day on Friday with dry air and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Similar weather is forecasted for Saturday.
Sunday will see temperatures and humidity increase with slight chances for showers or thunderstorms in the evening.
