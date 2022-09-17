Weather Showers expected Monday followed by mild mix of sun and clouds A few thunderstorms are due next week, with temps cooling off a little after Sunday. Rachel Wandrei, of Jamaica Plain, enjoys a quiet autumn day at Jamaica Pond. The Boston Globe

After Sunday’s summer-like temps, Massachusetts can expect a moderate cool down with showers and thunderstorms to start the work week.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday will have a high of around 73 with rain due after 3 p.m. Thunderstorms will develop later in the evening and overnight. Sunshine returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s on both days.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 62°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 64°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 70° 63°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 75° 60°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 76° 67°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 73° 55°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 63° 51° Down Arrow

There’s another slight chance of showers overnight Wednesday. Temps will rise a little by Thursday to a high of about 80. A chance of thunderstorms that day will also bring wind gusts as high as 28 mph, according to the NWS. Showers are also possible on Thursday evening.

Sunshine returns Friday, but it will cool down to a high of 67, with a little wind.

AccuWeather Boston forecasts next weekend will be cloudy, cool, and dry, with highs in the mid-60s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Drought conditions improve slightly in Mass.

A few rainy days this week will offer a little relief in the state’s struggle with an ongoing drought that peaked in August.

Some late-summer rain helped alleviate arid conditions in Massachusetts, though the entire state is still in some level of moderate to severe drought. Recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that as of Sept. 13, the area of the state in an “extreme drought” has shrunk to 8.7 percent — compared to 38 percent in late August.

State officials have said Massachusetts needs several months of above-normal rainfall to completely come out of the drought and raise the groundwater level.