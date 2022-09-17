Weather

Showers expected Monday followed by mild mix of sun and clouds

A few thunderstorms are due next week, with temps cooling off a little after Sunday.

Rachel Wandrei, of Jamaica Plain, enjoys a quiet autumn day at Jamaica Pond. The Boston Globe

By Morgan Rousseau

After Sunday’s summer-like temps, Massachusetts can expect a moderate cool down with showers and thunderstorms to start the work week. 

According to the National Weather Service, Monday will have a high of around 73 with rain due after 3 p.m. Thunderstorms will develop later in the evening and overnight. Sunshine returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s on both days.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 17
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    69° 62°
  • Sun September 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 64°
  • Mon September 19
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    70° 63°
  • Tue September 20
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    75° 60°
  • Wed September 21
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    76° 67°
  • Thu September 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 55°
  • Fri September 23
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    63° 51°

There’s another slight chance of showers overnight Wednesday. Temps will rise a little by Thursday to a high of about 80. A chance of thunderstorms that day will also bring wind gusts as high as 28 mph, according to the NWS. Showers are also possible on Thursday evening.  

Advertisement:

Sunshine returns Friday, but it will cool down to a high of 67, with a little wind.

AccuWeather Boston forecasts next weekend will be cloudy, cool, and dry, with highs in the mid-60s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Drought conditions improve slightly in Mass. 

A few rainy days this week will offer a little relief in the state’s struggle with an ongoing drought that peaked in August. 

Some late-summer rain helped alleviate arid conditions in Massachusetts, though the entire state is still in some level of moderate to severe drought. Recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that as of Sept. 13, the area of the state in an “extreme drought” has shrunk to 8.7 percent — compared to 38 percent in late August. 

State officials have said Massachusetts needs several months of above-normal rainfall to completely come out of the drought and raise the groundwater level. 