Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Cloudy with chances for rain. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

After a warm Sunday, the Boston region is in for a cooler and, at times, wet day.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

More showers are possible on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 84° 63°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 67° 60°

Tue Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 65° 55°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 68° 64°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 72° 52°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 60° 47°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 63° 51° Down Arrow