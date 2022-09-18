Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a warm Sunday, the Boston region is in for a cooler and, at times, wet day.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.
More showers are possible on Tuesday.
