Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Cloudy with chances for rain.

Two people take shelter from rain on a South Boston beach.
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a warm Sunday, the Boston region is in for a cooler and, at times, wet day.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

More showers are possible on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 18
    Partly sunny with showers
    84° 63°
  • Mon September 19
    Thunderstorms
    67° 60°
  • Tue September 20
    Partly sunny with showers
    65° 55°
  • Wed September 21
    Mostly sunny
    68° 64°
  • Thu September 22
    Thunderstorms
    72° 52°
  • Fri September 23
    Partly sunny
    60° 47°
  • Sat September 24
    Mostly sunny
    63° 51°