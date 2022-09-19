Weather

What to know about the potential for severe storms on Monday

Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

By Dialynn Dwyer

Parts of Massachusetts could see some severe weather on Monday afternoon. 

The National Weather Service is forecasting that a few severe thunderstorms could impact southern New England, particularly Western Massachusetts and Connecticut, between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. 

“A few storms may have gusty winds and heavy downpours,” the service said

The stormy weather could continue on into the week. 

Forecasters are predicting that a few showers will also be possible Tuesday and a round of showers and thunderstorms could also arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.