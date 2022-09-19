What to know about the potential for severe storms on Monday

Newsletter Signup
Parts of Massachusetts could see some severe weather on Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that a few severe thunderstorms could impact southern New England, particularly Western Massachusetts and Connecticut, between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
“A few storms may have gusty winds and heavy downpours,” the service said.
The stormy weather could continue on into the week.
Forecasters are predicting that a few showers will also be possible Tuesday and a round of showers and thunderstorms could also arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.
