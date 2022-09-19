Weather What to know about the potential for severe storms on Monday “A few storms may have gusty winds and heavy downpours.” Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

Parts of Massachusetts could see some severe weather on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that a few severe thunderstorms could impact southern New England, particularly Western Massachusetts and Connecticut, between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“A few storms may have gusty winds and heavy downpours,” the service said.

Severe Potential Today:



Greatest chance of storms with damaging winds is across western MA/CT after 3 pm. Stay weather aware today! pic.twitter.com/Ys6g6CkjaZ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 19, 2022

The stormy weather could continue on into the week.

Forecasters are predicting that a few showers will also be possible Tuesday and a round of showers and thunderstorms could also arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.