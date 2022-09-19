Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Cloudy with chances for showers.

Boston Weather
Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A cool, gray day is in the forecast for Tuesday along with slight chances for rain.

Skies will be cloudy and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, according to forecasters. Scattered showers are possible, but some areas could remain dry.

Pleasant weather is expected on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 19
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    65° 61°
  • Tue September 20
    Showers
    Showers
    65° 56°
  • Wed September 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    70° 64°
  • Thu September 22
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    72° 52°
  • Fri September 23
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    60° 47°
  • Sat September 24
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    66° 53°
  • Sun September 25
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 58°