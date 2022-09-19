Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A cool, gray day is in the forecast for Tuesday along with slight chances for rain.
Skies will be cloudy and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, according to forecasters. Scattered showers are possible, but some areas could remain dry.
Pleasant weather is expected on Wednesday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.