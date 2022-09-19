Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Cloudy with chances for showers. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A cool, gray day is in the forecast for Tuesday along with slight chances for rain.

Skies will be cloudy and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, according to forecasters. Scattered showers are possible, but some areas could remain dry.

Pleasant weather is expected on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 65° 61°

Tue Showers Showers 65° 56°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 70° 64°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 72° 52°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 60° 47°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 53°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 58° Down Arrow