Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy and comfortable. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Pleasant weather is in the forecast for the middle of the workweek.

Skies will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, and high temperatures will be in the low 70s, according to forecasters.

Showers will move in overnight lasting into Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 62° 57°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 64°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 72° 50°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 60° 47°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 53°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 70° 58°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 69° 56° Down Arrow