Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and comfortable.

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Pleasant weather is in the forecast for the middle of the workweek.

Skies will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, and high temperatures will be in the low 70s, according to forecasters.

Showers will move in overnight lasting into Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 20
    Showers
    Showers
    62° 57°
  • Wed September 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    73° 64°
  • Thu September 22
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    72° 50°
  • Fri September 23
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    60° 47°
  • Sat September 24
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    66° 53°
  • Sun September 25
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    70° 58°
  • Mon September 26
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    69° 56°