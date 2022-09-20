Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Pleasant weather is in the forecast for the middle of the workweek.
Skies will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, and high temperatures will be in the low 70s, according to forecasters.
Showers will move in overnight lasting into Thursday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.