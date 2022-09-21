Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Rain expected throughout the day. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File

Wet weather is in the forecast for Thursday ahead of a big cooldown on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for rain and possible thunderstorms during the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain moves out overnight as temperatures drop down into the upper 40s in some spots. Friday will be dry and blustery with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 69° 63°

Thu Rain Rain 70° 49°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 60° 47°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 53°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 58°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 69° 56°

Tue Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 67° 52° Down Arrow