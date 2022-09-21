Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Rain expected throughout the day.

Boston Weather
Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File

By Jack Pickell

Wet weather is in the forecast for Thursday ahead of a big cooldown on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for rain and possible thunderstorms during the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain moves out overnight as temperatures drop down into the upper 40s in some spots. Friday will be dry and blustery with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 21
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 63°
  • Thu September 22
    Rain
    70° 49°
  • Fri September 23
    Partly sunny
    60° 47°
  • Sat September 24
    Mostly sunny
    66° 53°
  • Sun September 25
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 58°
  • Mon September 26
    Thunderstorms
    69° 56°
  • Tue September 27
    Partly sunny with showers
    67° 52°