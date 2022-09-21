Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Wet weather is in the forecast for Thursday ahead of a big cooldown on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for rain and possible thunderstorms during the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.
Rain moves out overnight as temperatures drop down into the upper 40s in some spots. Friday will be dry and blustery with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.