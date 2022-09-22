Weather What to know about the rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday “The main concern is strong to locally damaging wind gusts with the greatest risk across eastern MA & RI.” Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Keep your umbrella handy on Thursday.

The National Weather Service is warning that Massachusetts could see scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, along with potentially damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and street flooding in some locations.

Forecasters said the main severe weather threat for western Massachusetts will be roughly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For eastern Massachusetts, the main threat for the severe weather will be from the late morning through about 4 p.m., which is when the “associated cold front and its associated strong forcing arrives.”

“The main concern is strong to locally damaging wind gusts with the greatest risk across eastern MA & RI,” the service said. “Cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain & brief street flooding are also possible.”



Given the potential for damaging wind gusts at a time when the trees are fully leafed, the service warned that there is some concern for pockets of power outages.

“While this potential exists across the entire region, greatest risk will be across eastern MA & RI where instability and effective shear will be maximized,” the service said.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the upper 60s and 70s, but they are predicted to fall “sharply” into the upper 50s, lower 60s after the cold front arrives.

The service said that cold and blustery conditions will settle in on Friday, but that milder and more seasonable weather will return over the weekend.