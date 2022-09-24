Weather Heavy thunderstorms due Sunday night with sun, seasonal temps through Friday The NWS warned of damaging winds and a possible tornado south of the Mass Pike Sunday night. Rain in Boston from the north on Thursday.

Next week’s weather will kick off with a bang, as forecasters warn of potentially damaging thunderstorms Sunday night that could bring an isolated tornado south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook warning of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. The extreme weather will start around 4 p.m. and continue until midnight.

The most-affected areas will mainly be near and south of the turnpike across all of the state east of Berkshire County. Parts of Rhode Island and northern Connecticut will also be affected. According to the NWS, the main concern will be the potential for “very localized straight line wind damage” and a brief tornado.

[Sunday PM] An approaching warm front will bring scattered showers & a few thunderstorms late Sunday into Sunday night. There is the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms mainly south of the MA Turnpike, but this threat will be localized and not widespread. pic.twitter.com/XWIBnE3xTk — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 24, 2022

Following Sunday’s intense weather, the NWS forecasts a calm and clear few days—though gusty winds will stick around most of the week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. Monday’s wind gusts could reach as high as 31 mph. On Tuesday, winds will die down to about 25 mph.

Temperatures will cool down starting mid-week, and wind gusts of about 20 mph will remain through Friday. Wednesday’s high will be around 69, Thursday’s high will drop to 64, and Friday’s high will be near 66.

AccuWeather Boston forecasts a cloudy and drizzly weekend on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2., with highs in the mid-60s on both days.