Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Dry, pleasant weather is expected to start the workweek across the Boston region.
Monday looks partly sunny with moderate breezes and high temperatures in the 70s, according to forecasters.
Pleasant conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday.
