Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Dry, pleasant weather is expected to start the workweek across the Boston region.

Monday looks partly sunny with moderate breezes and high temperatures in the 70s, according to forecasters.

Pleasant conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 70° 61°

Mon Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 74° 58°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 53°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 66° 51°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 48°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 60° 47°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 63° 51° Down Arrow