Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Dry and pleasant weather.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Dry, pleasant weather is expected to start the workweek across the Boston region.

Monday looks partly sunny with moderate breezes and high temperatures in the 70s, according to forecasters.

Pleasant conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 25
    Partly sunny with showers
    70° 61°
  • Mon September 26
    Partly sunny with showers
    74° 58°
  • Tue September 27
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 53°
  • Wed September 28
    Intermittent clouds
    66° 51°
  • Thu September 29
    Mostly sunny
    62° 48°
  • Fri September 30
    Intermittent clouds
    60° 47°
  • Sat October 01
    Mostly cloudy
    63° 51°