Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and pleasant.

Boston Weather
Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of mostly dry, pleasant weather continues on Tuesday lasting for at least the next several days.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There will be chances for isolated showers or thunderstorms, especially across southeast Massachusetts.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 26
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    74° 59°
  • Tue September 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 54°
  • Wed September 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 51°
  • Thu September 29
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    62° 48°
  • Fri September 30
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    60° 50°
  • Sat October 01
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    67° 54°
  • Sun October 02
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    64° 53°