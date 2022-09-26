Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy and pleasant. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A stretch of mostly dry, pleasant weather continues on Tuesday lasting for at least the next several days.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There will be chances for isolated showers or thunderstorms, especially across southeast Massachusetts.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 74° 59°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 54°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 69° 51°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 48°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 60° 50°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 67° 54°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 64° 53° Down Arrow