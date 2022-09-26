Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A stretch of mostly dry, pleasant weather continues on Tuesday lasting for at least the next several days.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There will be chances for isolated showers or thunderstorms, especially across southeast Massachusetts.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny and a bit cooler.
