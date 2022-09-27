Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and mild. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Another mild, pleasant day is expected on Wednesday before a cooldown arrives across the region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Dry weather is expected for the rest of the workweek, but highs Thursday and Friday will remain in the low to mid 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 75° 56°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 72° 53°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 48°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 63° 50°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 54°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 48°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 52° Down Arrow