Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Another mild, pleasant day is expected on Wednesday before a cooldown arrives across the region.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the low 70s.
Dry weather is expected for the rest of the workweek, but highs Thursday and Friday will remain in the low to mid 60s.
