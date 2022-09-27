Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and mild.

Boston Weather
Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Another mild, pleasant day is expected on Wednesday before a cooldown arrives across the region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Dry weather is expected for the rest of the workweek, but highs Thursday and Friday will remain in the low to mid 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 27
    Intermittent clouds
    75° 56°
  • Wed September 28
    Partly sunny
    72° 53°
  • Thu September 29
    Mostly sunny
    62° 48°
  • Fri September 30
    Mostly sunny
    63° 50°
  • Sat October 01
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 54°
  • Sun October 02
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 48°
  • Mon October 03
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 52°