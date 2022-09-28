Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and cooler. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Cooler weather arrives in the Boston region on Thursday but it will still be quite pleasant.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with light winds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Dry, comfortable weather is expected to continue on Friday and through the upcoming weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 65° 49°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 50°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 46°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 50°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 58° 49°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 63° 49°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 51° Down Arrow