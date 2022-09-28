Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and cooler.

Boston Weather
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Cooler weather arrives in the Boston region on Thursday but it will still be quite pleasant.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with light winds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Dry, comfortable weather is expected to continue on Friday and through the upcoming weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 29
    Partly sunny
    65° 49°
  • Fri September 30
    Mostly sunny
    62° 50°
  • Sat October 01
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 46°
  • Sun October 02
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 50°
  • Mon October 03
    Mostly cloudy
    58° 49°
  • Tue October 04
    Mostly cloudy
    63° 49°
  • Wed October 05
    Mostly cloudy
    62° 51°