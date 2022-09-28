Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Cooler weather arrives in the Boston region on Thursday but it will still be quite pleasant.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with light winds and highs in the low to mid 60s.
Dry, comfortable weather is expected to continue on Friday and through the upcoming weekend.
