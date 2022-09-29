Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Cool with a mix of sun and clouds.

Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A dry, cool day ends the workweek across the Boston region before chances for rain arrive over the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will be a bit cooler along the coast.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring chances for rain to the region on Saturday, particularly areas south of the Mass. Pike.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 30
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    59° 50°
  • Sat October 01
    Rain
    Rain
    59° 54°
  • Sun October 02
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    58° 48°
  • Mon October 03
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    56° 49°
  • Tue October 04
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    61° 49°
  • Wed October 05
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    61° 51°
  • Thu October 06
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    65° 49°