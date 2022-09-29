Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A dry, cool day ends the workweek across the Boston region before chances for rain arrive over the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will be a bit cooler along the coast.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring chances for rain to the region on Saturday, particularly areas south of the Mass. Pike.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 59° 50°

Sat Rain Rain 59° 54°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 58° 48°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 56° 49°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 61° 49°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 61° 51°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 49° Down Arrow