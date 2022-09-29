Weather Why water receded from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached The phenomenon of the bay emptying out also occurred in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge, according to experts. Sisters Angel Disbrow, right, and Selena Disbrow walk along the shore of a receded Tampa Bay as water was pulled out from the bay in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Win McNamee / Getty Images





TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor.

Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south.

A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out on the exposed sand and silt, despite warnings from local officials to stay back. Tampa Bay has a normal average depth of about 12 feet (4 meters).

⚠️WARNING⚠️: Now is NOT the time for sightseeing. Officers are continuously clearing cars from #Bayshore Blvd due to people coming out to see or walk on the the low tide. It is NOT safe to be out on the streets. Please, stay inside. #YourTampaPD pic.twitter.com/xyGuLnmYvx — TampaPD (@TampaPD) September 28, 2022

Here are a few pictures of the receding water at Venice. IMPORTANT NOTE: The water WILL come back. Please do not attempt to walk there or any other location with receding water. https://t.co/frMvkCrvBP — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) September 28, 2022

The phenomenon of the bay emptying out also occurred in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge, according to experts.

Because hurricane winds blow counterclockwise, the winds at the northern edge of Ian’s circular system were blowing from east to west with such force that they pushed bay water into the Gulf of Mexico.

Water eventually refilled the bay.

Simon Butcher, Leo Butcher, and Henry Butcher survey a section of Tampa Bay that is normally underwater. – Bob Croslin / The New York Times

Tyler Herschel surveys a section of Tampa Bay that is normally underwater. – Bob Croslin / The New York Times

