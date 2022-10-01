Weather Mild, dry week due after rainy weekend After a wet weekend, Massachusetts can expect a cool, dry work week with temps hovering in the 60s through Wednesday before increasing to the low 70s on Thursday. A man passes the Old State House during morning rain in Boston.

October is kicking off with gusto this weekend as rain and wind from Hurricane Ian were forecast to hit southern Massachusetts. But the rain was due to clear by Sunday afternoon, with windy conditions likely to continue through Monday.

“Northeast winds pick up tonight and will remain gusty through Monday. The strongest winds arrive on Sunday over the Cape and Islands, gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph,” the National Weather Service’s Boston bureau tweeted Saturday.

After that, Bay Staters can look forward to a pleasant mix of clouds and sun throughout the week, with temps hovering in the 60s through midweek before topping off around 70 on Thursday.

[Sept 30th] The last day of September will be pleasant with a mix of clouds & sun with high temperatures in the 60s. Temps won't change much over the next week, either, topping out in the 50s & 60s. 🍃🍂🌤️ pic.twitter.com/dyEyla2npX — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 30, 2022

According to the NWS Boston bureau’s 7-day forecast, Monday will be partly sunny with a high near 57. Tuesday will also be partly sunny, with a high near 60. More sun is due on Wednesday, with a high near 63. Thursday will warm up a bit, with a high near 71 and clear, sunny skies. Friday will have a high of 63 with sunny skies and some wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a dry weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday, Oct. 8 will have a high of 63, and Sunday, Oct. 9, will have a high of 61.

The NWS forecasts a colder-than-average month of October for southeastern New England and western Massachusetts. However, temperatures will be typical for the rest of the state and northern New England.