Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

The workweek is set to begin with some cool fall weather across the Boston region.
Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and highs in the mid to upper 50s, according to forecasters.
Cool weather continues on Tuesday and Wednesday before a late-week warmup.
