Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy and cool. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The workweek is set to begin with some cool fall weather across the Boston region.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and highs in the mid to upper 50s, according to forecasters.

Cool weather continues on Tuesday and Wednesday before a late-week warmup.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Windy Windy 56° 47°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 58° 48°

Tue Showers Showers 61° 51°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 63° 48°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 53°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 49°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 61° 45° Down Arrow