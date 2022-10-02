Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and cool.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

The workweek is set to begin with some cool fall weather across the Boston region.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and highs in the mid to upper 50s, according to forecasters.

Cool weather continues on Tuesday and Wednesday before a late-week warmup.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 02
    Windy
    56° 47°
  • Mon October 03
    Intermittent clouds
    58° 48°
  • Tue October 04
    Showers
    61° 51°
  • Wed October 05
    Intermittent clouds
    63° 48°
  • Thu October 06
    Mostly sunny
    69° 53°
  • Fri October 07
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 49°
  • Sat October 08
    Partly sunny
    61° 45°