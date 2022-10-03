Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast A cloudy, cool day. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A stretch of cool weather continues for the next couple of days before warmer temperatures arrive.

Tuesday will feature cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s. Showers will be possible, especially over southeast Massachusetts.

Similar conditions are expected Wednesday before warmer, partly sunny weather settles in on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 56° 48°

Tue Showers Showers 58° 52°

Wed Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 60° 53°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 65° 53°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 49°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 59° 45°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 59° 45° Down Arrow