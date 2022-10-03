Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A cloudy, cool day.

Boats moored at Mattapoisett.
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of cool weather continues for the next couple of days before warmer temperatures arrive.

Tuesday will feature cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s. Showers will be possible, especially over southeast Massachusetts.

Similar conditions are expected Wednesday before warmer, partly sunny weather settles in on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 03
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    56° 48°
  • Tue October 04
    Showers
    Showers
    58° 52°
  • Wed October 05
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    60° 53°
  • Thu October 06
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    65° 53°
  • Fri October 07
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 49°
  • Sat October 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    59° 45°
  • Sun October 09
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    59° 45°