Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A stretch of cool weather continues for the next couple of days before warmer temperatures arrive.
Tuesday will feature cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s. Showers will be possible, especially over southeast Massachusetts.
Similar conditions are expected Wednesday before warmer, partly sunny weather settles in on Thursday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.