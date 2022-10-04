Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Cool with chances for rain. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Boston region is set for a cool, wet Wednesday before big improvements arrive on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for a cloudy start with increasing chances for showers as the day goes on. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s in many spots.

Thursday looks partly sunny and warmer with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 58° 52°

Wed Rain Rain 60° 53°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 68° 55°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 47°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 59° 45°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 63° 46°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 61° 44° Down Arrow