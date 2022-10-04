Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cool with chances for rain.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

The Boston region is set for a cool, wet Wednesday before big improvements arrive on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for a cloudy start with increasing chances for showers as the day goes on. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s in many spots.

Thursday looks partly sunny and warmer with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 04
    Showers
    58° 52°
  • Wed October 05
    Rain
    60° 53°
  • Thu October 06
    Partly sunny
    68° 55°
  • Fri October 07
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 47°
  • Sat October 08
    Mostly sunny
    59° 45°
  • Sun October 09
    Partly sunny
    63° 46°
  • Mon October 10
    Partly sunny
    61° 44°