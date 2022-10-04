Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston region is set for a cool, wet Wednesday before big improvements arrive on Thursday.
Forecasters are calling for a cloudy start with increasing chances for showers as the day goes on. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s in many spots.
Thursday looks partly sunny and warmer with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.