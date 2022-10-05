Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and mild. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

After a couple of cool, gray days, the Boston region will enjoy a stretch of mild, pleasant weather.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the low 70s, according to forecasters.

Friday will feature similar weather before a weekend cooldown begins on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 58° 56°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 70° 57°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 74° 44°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 59° 45°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 63° 44°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 61° 45°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 63° 49° Down Arrow