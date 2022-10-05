Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and mild.

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a couple of cool, gray days, the Boston region will enjoy a stretch of mild, pleasant weather.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the low 70s, according to forecasters.

Friday will feature similar weather before a weekend cooldown begins on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 05
    Rain
    Rain
    58° 56°
  • Thu October 06
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    70° 57°
  • Fri October 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    74° 44°
  • Sat October 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    59° 45°
  • Sun October 09
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    63° 44°
  • Mon October 10
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    61° 45°
  • Tue October 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    63° 49°