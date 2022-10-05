Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After a couple of cool, gray days, the Boston region will enjoy a stretch of mild, pleasant weather.
Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the low 70s, according to forecasters.
Friday will feature similar weather before a weekend cooldown begins on Saturday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.