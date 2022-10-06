Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and mild.

Boston Weather
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will enjoy one more mild fall day on Friday before seasonably cool weather returns for the weekend.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Pleasant but much cooler weather settles in on Saturday when highs will only reach the upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 06
    Partly sunny
    70° 57°
  • Fri October 07
    Partly sunny
    74° 47°
  • Sat October 08
    Partly sunny
    59° 45°
  • Sun October 09
    Mostly sunny
    63° 48°
  • Mon October 10
    Intermittent clouds
    62° 49°
  • Tue October 11
    Partly sunny
    63° 45°
  • Wed October 12
    Sunny
    62° 54°