Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The Boston region will enjoy one more mild fall day on Friday before seasonably cool weather returns for the weekend.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Pleasant but much cooler weather settles in on Saturday when highs will only reach the upper 50s.
