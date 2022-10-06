Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and mild. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Boston region will enjoy one more mild fall day on Friday before seasonably cool weather returns for the weekend.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Pleasant but much cooler weather settles in on Saturday when highs will only reach the upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 70° 57°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 74° 47°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 59° 45°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 63° 48°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 62° 49°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 63° 45°

Wed Sunny Sunny 62° 54° Down Arrow