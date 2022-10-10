Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mild and pleasant.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will enjoy a couple of mild, pleasant days beginning on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 60s in many spots.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs approaching 70 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 10
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    66° 46°
  • Tue October 11
    Sunny
    Sunny
    65° 52°
  • Wed October 12
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 57°
  • Thu October 13
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    71° 61°
  • Fri October 14
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    69° 51°
  • Sat October 15
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    62° 49°
  • Sun October 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 51°