Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston region will enjoy a couple of mild, pleasant days beginning on Tuesday.
Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 60s in many spots.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs approaching 70 degrees.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.