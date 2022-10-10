Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Mild and pleasant. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Boston region will enjoy a couple of mild, pleasant days beginning on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 60s in many spots.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs approaching 70 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 66° 46°

Tue Sunny Sunny 65° 52°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 57°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 71° 61°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 69° 51°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 49°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 51° Down Arrow