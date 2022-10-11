Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and mild.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Another mild, very pleasant day is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.

The day will feature mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s, according to forecasters.

Chances for showers arrive late in the day on Thursday ahead of a rainy day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 11
    Mostly sunny
    65° 51°
  • Wed October 12
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 57°
  • Thu October 13
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    71° 61°
  • Fri October 14
    Showers
    69° 51°
  • Sat October 15
    Sunny
    65° 49°
  • Sun October 16
    Intermittent clouds
    60° 51°
  • Mon October 17
    Showers
    60° 44°