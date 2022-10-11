Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Sunny and mild. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Another mild, very pleasant day is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.

The day will feature mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s, according to forecasters.

Chances for showers arrive late in the day on Thursday ahead of a rainy day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 51°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 57°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 71° 61°

Fri Showers Showers 69° 51°

Sat Sunny Sunny 65° 49°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 60° 51°

Mon Showers Showers 60° 44° Down Arrow