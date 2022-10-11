Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Another mild, very pleasant day is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.
The day will feature mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s, according to forecasters.
Chances for showers arrive late in the day on Thursday ahead of a rainy day on Friday.
