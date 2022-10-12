Map: Here’s how much rain to expect late Thursday into Friday

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts is in for some wet weather.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that a strong cold front will move into the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it widespread rain totals of one to two inches. But the forecasters warned that some areas could see higher localized amounts as well as gusty winds.
“The heavy rain may lead to pockets of urban street flooding,” the service said.
A few thunderstorms could also be possible.
“If heavy rain lingers into the Friday AM rush [hour] it could result in a difficult commute for parts of the region,” forecasters wrote.
The service is predicting that dry, seasonable weather will return for the weekend.
