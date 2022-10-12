Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Cloudy with rain arriving late. A man walks through the Christian Science Center plaza during heavy rain. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Thursday looks like a gray day with some heavy rainfall set to arrive by evening.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures approaching 70 degrees. Rain moves in late in the day lasting into Friday morning. As much as 2 inches of rain are possible.

The weekend is looking dry with seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 75° 57°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 68° 62°

Fri Rain Rain 68° 50°

Sat Sunny Sunny 66° 52°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 70° 54°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 48°

Tue Showers Showers 61° 39° Down Arrow