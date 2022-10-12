Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Thursday looks like a gray day with some heavy rainfall set to arrive by evening.
Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures approaching 70 degrees. Rain moves in late in the day lasting into Friday morning. As much as 2 inches of rain are possible.
The weekend is looking dry with seasonable temperatures.
