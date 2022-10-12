Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Cloudy with rain arriving late.

The Christian Science Center plaza during heavy rain.
A man walks through the Christian Science Center plaza during heavy rain. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Thursday looks like a gray day with some heavy rainfall set to arrive by evening.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures approaching 70 degrees. Rain moves in late in the day lasting into Friday morning. As much as 2 inches of rain are possible.

The weekend is looking dry with seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 12
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    75° 57°
  • Thu October 13
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    68° 62°
  • Fri October 14
    Rain
    Rain
    68° 50°
  • Sat October 15
    Sunny
    Sunny
    66° 52°
  • Sun October 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    70° 54°
  • Mon October 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 48°
  • Tue October 18
    Showers
    Showers
    61° 39°