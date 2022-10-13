What forecasters are saying about the impact of the rain Thursday into Friday

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts is in for a good soaking, and forecasters are warning that some of that wet weather could impact the Friday morning commute.
The National Weather Service is predicting that a strong cold front is bringing to the region the potential for heavy showers, gusty winds, and maybe even a few thunderstorms later Thursday into early Friday.
Below, see what local forecasters are saying about the potential impacts from the rain and wind.
