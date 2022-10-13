Weather What forecasters are saying about the impact of the rain Thursday into Friday “The morning commute is most likely quite wet tomorrow, but the afternoon should be dry.” Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

Massachusetts is in for a good soaking, and forecasters are warning that some of that wet weather could impact the Friday morning commute.

The National Weather Service is predicting that a strong cold front is bringing to the region the potential for heavy showers, gusty winds, and maybe even a few thunderstorms later Thursday into early Friday.

Below, see what local forecasters are saying about the potential impacts from the rain and wind.

NWS Boston: “Flooding, downed trees & power outages are possible.”

Here is the latest storm total rainfall & wind gust forecast for today into Friday. Widespread 1-2" of rain is expected with locally higher amounts. Flooding, downed trees & power outages are possible. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/yMu62nN2Iy — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 13, 2022

Dave Epstein: “The morning commute is most likely quite wet tomorrow, but the afternoon should be dry.”

The morning commute is most likely quite wet tomorrow, but the afternoon should be dry. Notice the rain area clearing the coast about noon. Could be a little earlier. pic.twitter.com/LxY8qmDMA4 — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) October 13, 2022

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: “Peak conditions will come through Thursday night through the Friday AM commute.”

We have a WEATHER ALERT for heavy rain & gusty winds today-tomorrow. Peak conditions will come through Thursday night through the Friday AM commute. @Boston25 @CatherineNews pic.twitter.com/gQcE4z1YYY — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) October 13, 2022

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: “1-2″ rain with downpours and possible thunder.”

IMPACT WEATHER…

Still expected Tonight – Friday AM with impacts to the Friday AM commute

-1-2" rain with downpours and possible thunder

-Ponding of water on roads and some poor drainage flooding.

-SSE winds gust 40mph+ will bring down some leaves and make roads slick #WCVB pic.twitter.com/1j5sa43FUL — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) October 13, 2022

Chris Lambert, WHDH: “Gusty winds tonight, peaks tomorrow morning. Gusts 30-40mph inland, 40-45mph across Southeast Mass.”

Gusty winds tonight, peaks tomorrow morning. Gusts 30-40mph inland, 40-45mph across Southeast Mass. pic.twitter.com/81aHy3Cmj5 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 13, 2022

Soaker tonight-tomorrow morning. 1-2" for many, locally higher across Central Mass. pic.twitter.com/nRnk6fctdA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 13, 2022

Jacob Wycoff, CBS Boston: “Beware of wet leaves on the roads and in the drains.”

WEATHER ALERT: Rain tonight and tomorrow morning… beware of wet leaves on the roads and in the drains. Watch @4cast4you hour-by-hour forecast: https://t.co/QUVly1xutm pic.twitter.com/VABBsKyOOg — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) October 13, 2022

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: “We get the soaking (along with some wind) AND keep the mild temps for the weekend.”

A "cake & eat it too" forecast.



We get the soaking (along with some wind) AND keep the mild temps for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/iIN8amRE8I — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) October 12, 2022