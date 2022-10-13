Weather

What forecasters are saying about the impact of the rain Thursday into Friday

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

By Dialynn Dwyer

Massachusetts is in for a good soaking, and forecasters are warning that some of that wet weather could impact the Friday morning commute. 

The National Weather Service is predicting that a strong cold front is bringing to the region the potential for heavy showers, gusty winds, and maybe even a few thunderstorms later Thursday into early Friday. 

Below, see what local forecasters are saying about the potential impacts from the rain and wind.

NWS Boston: “Flooding, downed trees & power outages are possible.”

Dave Epstein: “The morning commute is most likely quite wet tomorrow, but the afternoon should be dry.”

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: “Peak conditions will come through Thursday night through the Friday AM commute.”

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB:  “1-2″ rain with downpours and possible thunder.”

Chris Lambert, WHDH: “Gusty winds tonight, peaks tomorrow morning. Gusts 30-40mph inland, 40-45mph across Southeast Mass.”

Jacob Wycoff, CBS Boston: “Beware of wet leaves on the roads and in the drains.”

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: “We get the soaking (along with some wind) AND keep the mild temps for the weekend.”