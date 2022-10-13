Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Friday will begin with wet weather across the Boston region with improving conditions later in the day.
Heavy overnight rain will taper off during the morning. Drier weather is expected during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
The weekend looks dry with seasonable temperatures.
