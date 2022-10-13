Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Morning rain tapers off leading to a dry afternoon.

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Friday will begin with wet weather across the Boston region with improving conditions later in the day.

Heavy overnight rain will taper off during the morning. Drier weather is expected during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks dry with seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 13
    Showers
    67° 61°
  • Fri October 14
    Rain
    68° 51°
  • Sat October 15
    Sunny
    69° 52°
  • Sun October 16
    Mostly cloudy
    65° 47°
  • Mon October 17
    Showers
    60° 48°
  • Tue October 18
    Cloudy
    55° 37°
  • Wed October 19
    Mostly sunny
    59° 44°