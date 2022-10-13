Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Morning rain tapers off leading to a dry afternoon. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Friday will begin with wet weather across the Boston region with improving conditions later in the day.

Heavy overnight rain will taper off during the morning. Drier weather is expected during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks dry with seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 67° 61°

Fri Rain Rain 68° 51°

Sat Sunny Sunny 69° 52°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 65° 47°

Mon Showers Showers 60° 48°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 55° 37°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 59° 44° Down Arrow