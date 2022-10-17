Weather

Here’s the forecast for Tuesday

By Boston.com Staff

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 17
    Showers
    59° 56°
  • Tue October 18
    Showers
    61° 43°
  • Wed October 19
    Mostly sunny
    60° 42°
  • Thu October 20
    Mostly sunny
    59° 43°
  • Fri October 21
    Mostly sunny
    62° 48°
  • Sat October 22
    Mostly sunny
    68° 53°
  • Sun October 23
    Mostly cloudy
    65° 48°

Tuesday kicks off with a little bit of rain in the Boston region before the sun comes out by midday. Forecasters are calling for highs in the low 60s and partly sunny skies in the afternoon. 

Temperatures are expected to drop a bit on Wednesday, but there should still be plenty of sunshine. A warming trend rolls in by the weekend.