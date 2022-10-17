Here’s the forecast for Tuesday

Newsletter Signup
Tuesday kicks off with a little bit of rain in the Boston region before the sun comes out by midday. Forecasters are calling for highs in the low 60s and partly sunny skies in the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to drop a bit on Wednesday, but there should still be plenty of sunshine. A warming trend rolls in by the weekend.
