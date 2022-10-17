Weather Here’s the forecast for Tuesday

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 59° 56°

Tue Showers Showers 61° 43°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 60° 42°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 59° 43°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 48°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 68° 53°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 65° 48° Down Arrow

Tuesday kicks off with a little bit of rain in the Boston region before the sun comes out by midday. Forecasters are calling for highs in the low 60s and partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop a bit on Wednesday, but there should still be plenty of sunshine. A warming trend rolls in by the weekend.