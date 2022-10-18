Here’s the forecast for Wednesday

Newsletter Signup
Wednesday will be a sunny day in the Boston region, as some classic New England fall weather rolls in for the next few days. Forecasters are calling for high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s with clear skies and plenty of sun.
Thursday will be much of the same, before temperatures warm up heading into the weekend. Highs are expected to reach close to 70 degrees by Saturday.
