Here’s the forecast for Wednesday

A classic strech of fall New England weather.

By Boston.com Staff

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 18
    Mostly cloudy
    69° 45°
  • Wed October 19
    Mostly sunny
    60° 43°
  • Thu October 20
    Mostly sunny
    59° 43°
  • Fri October 21
    Mostly sunny
    62° 48°
  • Sat October 22
    Mostly sunny
    68° 51°
  • Sun October 23
    Partly sunny
    62° 51°
  • Mon October 24
    Cloudy
    65° 52°

Wednesday will be a sunny day in the Boston region, as some classic New England fall weather rolls in for the next few days. Forecasters are calling for high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s with clear skies and plenty of sun.

Thursday will be much of the same, before temperatures warm up heading into the weekend. Highs are expected to reach close to 70 degrees by Saturday.