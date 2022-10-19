Here’s David Epstein’s Head of the Charles forecast

Newsletter Signup
The annual Head of the Charles Regatta takes place this weekend, and weather is an important factor for both spectators and athletes.
This is the oldest regatta in the country and has taking place in all sorts of weather. Back in 1996, a big, windy rainstorm canceled the race. The course was shortened due to weather in 1969 and 2004.
This year, the weather won’t be a factor, but we will have to watch a storm system approaching the area late in the weekend.
If you are heading to watch the race, of course public transportation is the best way to get there. The sun doesn’t clear the horizon until after 7 a.m. and heads to bed before 6 p.m. this time of the year. In spite of the fact, we have less daylight and temperatures can still get relatively mild.
Saturday temperatures will start in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Early spectators and rowers will have to deal with that chill. It could be a lot colder with frost, though — that’s not uncommon this time of the year. By early afternoon, readings will be into the 60s and remain there until sunset, peaking at about 68 degrees along the banks of the Charles.
On Sunday, a developing storm near the Mid-Atlantic will begin to approach the Boston area. This storm system will first throw high clouds across Southern New England and eventually is likely to be followed by some rain. Because there won’t be completely clear skies, the sun will not have the same effect as Saturday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, staying in the lower 60s.
Since it’s only the middle of the week, this five-day forecast and the timing of the rain will change. It’s possible the system slows enough that any rainfall occurs well after dark, but there’s also a chance that some rain arrives for the last couple of hours of the race. It wouldn’t be heavy, but it certainly would impact that part of the event.
