Weather

Here’s the forecast for Thursday

By Boston.com Staff

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    57° 43°
  • Thu October 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    59° 45°
  • Fri October 21
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    62° 48°
  • Sat October 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    68° 47°
  • Sun October 23
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    60° 53°
  • Mon October 24
    Rain
    Rain
    62° 55°
  • Tue October 25
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    66° 50°

Did you wake up with some dew on the grass this morning?

Another crisp, cool day is forecast for Boston on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine to warm things up by midday. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 50s, with lows in the 40s overnight.

That weekend warmup we’ve been talking about kicks in on Friday, and by Saturday temperatures could reach 70 degrees.