Here’s the forecast for Friday

Ready for that classic New England fall weather? The Boston region will get two crisp, sunny days with blue skies and temperatures in the 60s to end the week.
Forecasters are calling for highs in the mid 60s on Friday, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Saturday is shaping up to be a great day with highs in the upper 60s, reaching 70 degrees in some spots.
Soak up the sun these next two days, because some rain rolls in on Sunday and forecasters predict it could stick around into next week.
