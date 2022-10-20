Weather

Here’s the forecast for Friday

By Boston.com Staff

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 20
    Mostly sunny
    59° 44°
  • Fri October 21
    Sunny
    64° 48°
  • Sat October 22
    Mostly sunny
    68° 51°
  • Sun October 23
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    60° 53°
  • Mon October 24
    Rain
    62° 55°
  • Tue October 25
    Cloudy
    66° 59°
  • Wed October 26
    Mostly cloudy
    72° 54°

Ready for that classic New England fall weather? The Boston region will get two crisp, sunny days with blue skies and temperatures in the 60s to end the week. 

Forecasters are calling for highs in the mid 60s on Friday, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Saturday is shaping up to be a great day with highs in the upper 60s, reaching 70 degrees in some spots.

Soak up the sun these next two days, because some rain rolls in on Sunday and forecasters predict it could stick around into next week.