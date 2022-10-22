Weather Expect rain on Monday with on-and-off showers throughout the week Temps will warm up to nearly 70 mid-week before dipping to the low 60s by Friday. A pedestrian battled the wind and rain.

Showers will move in across much of Massachusetts Sunday afternoon, setting the scene for a rainy Monday and slightly wet workweek.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Boston bureau forecasts a high of 62 with showers on Monday and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Tuesday will be dry but cloudy, with a high around 67.

More rain is expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, which will see a high near 68. Some spotty showers may persist through Wednesday.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with a high near 66. Friday will also be sunny, but will cool down a bit, with a high near 61.

Advertisement:

Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather Boston forecasts Oct. 29 will be a little cloudy with some sun and a passing shower. Oct. 30 will also see a mix of clouds and possible showers. Both days will be cooler, with highs in the low 60s.

Here’s what NOAA’s annual winter outlook forecasts for New England

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its annual U.S. Winter Outlook Thursday, offering a glimpse at what to expect for temperatures and rain in coming months. Overall, it will be a relatively warm and wet winter for the region.

[ICYMI: @NOAA Winter Outlook Release] @NOAA released its Winter Outlook of temperature and precipitation for the upcoming winter for the U.S.: https://t.co/CxXWuJBbg4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 22, 2022

According to the NOAA’s outlook, most of New England is due for warmer-than-average temperatures through the 2022 winter season. The above-normal temps are expected in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and the southern halves of New Hampshire and Maine. Most of Vermont and the northern parts of New Hampshire and Maine are in for typical winter temperatures, meaning it won’t be colder or warmer than average.

As for precipitation, most of New England falls into the category of “equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average seasonal total precipitation.” But the northern area of Maine and Vermont will likely have a wetter-than-average winter. The same is true for the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes, and Ohio Valley.

Advertisement:

The NOAA said the western and southwestern regions of the U.S. will likely be drier than average this winter, with widespread extreme drought to persist across much of the West, the Great Basin, and the central-to-southern Great Plains.

The NOAA said it doesn’t project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.