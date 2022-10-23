Here’s the forecast for Monday

Newsletter Signup
The wet weather continues in the Boston region on Monday. Forecasters are calling for highs in the low sixties, with steady rain all day. There won’t be much of a drop in temperatures at night, as lows will still be in the upper 50s.
Overcast weather is expected on Tuesday, with more rain coming on Wednesday. The skies should clear up by Thursday, as another great batch of sunny New England fall weather takes us into the weekend.
