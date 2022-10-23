Weather

Here’s the forecast for Monday

By Boston.com Staff

The wet weather continues in the Boston region on Monday. Forecasters are calling for highs in the low sixties, with steady rain all day. There won’t be much of a drop in temperatures at night, as lows will still be in the upper 50s.

Overcast weather is expected on Tuesday, with more rain coming on Wednesday. The skies should clear up by Thursday, as another great batch of sunny New England fall weather takes us into the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 23
    Showers
    Showers
    58° 53°
  • Mon October 24
    Showers
    Showers
    61° 57°
  • Tue October 25
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    65° 57°
  • Wed October 26
    Showers
    Showers
    64° 57°
  • Thu October 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 49°
  • Fri October 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 44°
  • Sat October 29
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    62° 50°