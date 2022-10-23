Weather Here’s the forecast for Monday

The wet weather continues in the Boston region on Monday. Forecasters are calling for highs in the low sixties, with steady rain all day. There won’t be much of a drop in temperatures at night, as lows will still be in the upper 50s.



Overcast weather is expected on Tuesday, with more rain coming on Wednesday. The skies should clear up by Thursday, as another great batch of sunny New England fall weather takes us into the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 58° 53°

Mon Showers Showers 61° 57°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 65° 57°

Wed Showers Showers 64° 57°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 49°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 44°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 62° 50° Down Arrow