Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Cloudy and mild. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Forecasters are calling for mild, gray weather across the Boston region on Tuesday.

Skies will be cloudy and highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Spotty showers are possible, especially during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mild as well with additional chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 61° 56°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 67° 58°

Wed Showers Showers 64° 57°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 46°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 55° 44°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 59° 45°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 59° 45° Down Arrow