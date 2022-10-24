Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Forecasters are calling for mild, gray weather across the Boston region on Tuesday.
Skies will be cloudy and highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Spotty showers are possible, especially during the afternoon.
Wednesday will be mild as well with additional chances for showers.
