Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Cloudy and mild.

Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Forecasters are calling for mild, gray weather across the Boston region on Tuesday.

Skies will be cloudy and highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Spotty showers are possible, especially during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mild as well with additional chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 24
    Rain
    Rain
    61° 56°
  • Tue October 25
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    67° 58°
  • Wed October 26
    Showers
    Showers
    64° 57°
  • Thu October 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 46°
  • Fri October 28
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    55° 44°
  • Sat October 29
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    59° 45°
  • Sun October 30
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    59° 45°