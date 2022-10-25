Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Unseasonably mild with rain.

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Unseasonably mild and muggy weather will hang around the Boston region for a couple more days.

Wednesday will feature periods of showers and steadier rain with high temperatures in the mid 60s, according to forecasters.

Thursday looks dry, but still muggy with highs reaching the low 70s.

Cooler, seasonable temperatures return on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 25
    Showers
    62° 57°
  • Wed October 26
    Rain
    64° 58°
  • Thu October 27
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 46°
  • Fri October 28
    Partly sunny
    55° 44°
  • Sat October 29
    Mostly sunny
    59° 45°
  • Sun October 30
    Mostly sunny
    61° 44°
  • Mon October 31
    Intermittent clouds
    56° 42°