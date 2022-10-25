Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Unseasonably mild and muggy weather will hang around the Boston region for a couple more days.
Wednesday will feature periods of showers and steadier rain with high temperatures in the mid 60s, according to forecasters.
Thursday looks dry, but still muggy with highs reaching the low 70s.
Cooler, seasonable temperatures return on Friday.
