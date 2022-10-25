Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Unseasonably mild with rain. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Unseasonably mild and muggy weather will hang around the Boston region for a couple more days.

Wednesday will feature periods of showers and steadier rain with high temperatures in the mid 60s, according to forecasters.

Thursday looks dry, but still muggy with highs reaching the low 70s.

Cooler, seasonable temperatures return on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 62° 57°

Wed Rain Rain 64° 58°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 46°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 55° 44°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 59° 45°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 61° 44°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 56° 42° Down Arrow