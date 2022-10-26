Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A stretch of mild, late-October weather will last for one more day across the Boston region.
Thursday will be a breezy day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, according to forecasters.
Much more seasonable conditions arrive on Friday with highs only in the 50s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.