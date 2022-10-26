Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and mild. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A stretch of mild, late-October weather will last for one more day across the Boston region.

Thursday will be a breezy day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, according to forecasters.

Much more seasonable conditions arrive on Friday with highs only in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 65° 57°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 42°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 44°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 59° 43°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 61° 48°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 61° 53°

Tue Showers Showers 62° 45° Down Arrow