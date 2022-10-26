Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and mild.

Boston Weather
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of mild, late-October weather will last for one more day across the Boston region.

Thursday will be a breezy day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, according to forecasters.

Much more seasonable conditions arrive on Friday with highs only in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 26
    Rain
    65° 57°
  • Thu October 27
    Mostly sunny
    66° 42°
  • Fri October 28
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 44°
  • Sat October 29
    Mostly sunny
    59° 43°
  • Sun October 30
    Mostly sunny
    61° 48°
  • Mon October 31
    Cloudy
    61° 53°
  • Tue November 01
    Showers
    62° 45°