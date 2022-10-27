Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

After a stretch of mild days, temperatures will feel more in line with late October beginning on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 50s.

After a cold Friday night, Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs again in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 68° 42°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 41°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 58° 43°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 63° 49°

Mon Showers Showers 64° 58°

Tue Showers Showers 70° 52°

Wed Sunny Sunny 62° 47° Down Arrow