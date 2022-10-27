Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a stretch of mild days, temperatures will feel more in line with late October beginning on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 50s.
After a cold Friday night, Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs again in the 50s.
