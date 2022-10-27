Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and seasonably cool.

Boston Weather
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a stretch of mild days, temperatures will feel more in line with late October beginning on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 50s.

After a cold Friday night, Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs again in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today October 27
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    68° 42°
  Fri October 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 41°
  Sat October 29
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    58° 43°
  Sun October 30
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    63° 49°
  Mon October 31
    Showers
    Showers
    64° 58°
  Tue November 01
    Showers
    Showers
    70° 52°
  Wed November 02
    Sunny
    Sunny
    62° 47°