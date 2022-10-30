Here’s what to expect from the Halloween weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Good news for trick-or-treaters: Halloween will feature some pretty mild temperatures across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s during the day. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s and upper 50s during the evening.
Mild weather continues on Tuesday along with chances for showers in some spots.
