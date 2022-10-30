Weather

Here’s what to expect from the Halloween weather forecast

Mild weather for trick-or-treating.

By Jack Pickell

Good news for trick-or-treaters: Halloween will feature some pretty mild temperatures across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s during the day. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s and upper 50s during the evening.

Mild weather continues on Tuesday along with chances for showers in some spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 30
    Sunny
    63° 48°
  • Mon October 31
    Intermittent clouds
    67° 55°
  • Tue November 01
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    67° 55°
  • Wed November 02
    Mostly sunny
    66° 49°
  • Thu November 03
    Mostly sunny
    62° 48°
  • Fri November 04
    Mostly sunny
    66° 54°
  • Sat November 05
    Intermittent clouds
    64° 49°