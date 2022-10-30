Weather Here’s what to expect from the Halloween weather forecast Mild weather for trick-or-treating. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Good news for trick-or-treaters: Halloween will feature some pretty mild temperatures across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s during the day. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s and upper 50s during the evening.

Mild weather continues on Tuesday along with chances for showers in some spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Sunny Sunny 63° 48°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 67° 55°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 67° 55°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 49°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 48°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 54°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 64° 49° Down Arrow