Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Mostly cloudy and mild. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

November will begin on the mild side across the Boston region, and it will stay that way for a while.

Tuesday will see morning showers followed by a mostly cloudy day, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Dry, mild weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the week and into next weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 68° 55°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 68° 56°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 49°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 60° 48°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 57°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 58°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 53° Down Arrow