Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

November will begin on the mild side across the Boston region, and it will stay that way for a while.
Tuesday will see morning showers followed by a mostly cloudy day, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Dry, mild weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the week and into next weekend.
