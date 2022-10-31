Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mostly cloudy and mild.

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

November will begin on the mild side across the Boston region, and it will stay that way for a while.

Tuesday will see morning showers followed by a mostly cloudy day, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Dry, mild weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the week and into next weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today October 31
    Intermittent clouds
    68° 55°
  • Tue November 01
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    68° 56°
  • Wed November 02
    Mostly sunny
    66° 49°
  • Thu November 03
    Mostly sunny
    60° 48°
  • Fri November 04
    Partly sunny
    66° 57°
  • Sat November 05
    Mostly sunny
    71° 58°
  • Sun November 06
    Partly sunny
    66° 53°