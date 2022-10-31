Warm weather set to stay in Boston this week, but records unlikely to be broken

Newsletter Signup
Although more and more trees are bare every day and October is now over, unseasonably warm weather is in store for Boston residents this week.
Temperatures could reach as high as 68 degrees on Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasters. Wednesday could see a high of 66 degrees, Thursday a high of 62 degrees, and Friday a high of 67 degrees.
This week the region’s wind pattern is the main factor contributing towards the warmer temperatures. The jet stream has moved further north, allowing warmer air from the south to push up into New England, NWS Meteorologist Kyle Pederson said.
There is a slight chance for rain to crash the party on Tuesday, but skies should be clear for the rest of the week after that.
“We’re not looking at anything too warm, even with these higher temperatures. Get out and enjoy the fall weather before the winter comes around. I’m sure cold temperatures will be here before we know it,” Pederson said.
The highest temperature recorded in Boston during November was on Nov. 2, 1950, when the city saw an 83-degree summery day. Temperatures also reached the high-70’s in 1994, 1993, 1987, and 1931.
Last year, the average temperature in Boston during November was 44.7 degrees, according to NWS data. The highest average for any November on record, 51.8 degrees, came in 1975. The coldest November on average was 1873, which an average temperature of 33.3 degrees.
