Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast

Wednesday begins an extended stretch of unseasonably warm weather with possible record-setting high temperatures this weekend.

Forecasters expect a sunny day with light winds and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

More of the same is expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs this weekend could climb well into the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 64° 54°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 48°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 63° 48°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 57°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 61°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 60°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 65° 43° Down Arrow