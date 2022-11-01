Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and mild.

By Jack Pickell

Wednesday begins an extended stretch of unseasonably warm weather with possible record-setting high temperatures this weekend.

Forecasters expect a sunny day with light winds and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

More of the same is expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs this weekend could climb well into the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 01
    Showers
    64° 54°
  • Wed November 02
    Mostly sunny
    66° 48°
  • Thu November 03
    Mostly sunny
    63° 48°
  • Fri November 04
    Mostly sunny
    69° 57°
  • Sat November 05
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 61°
  • Sun November 06
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 60°
  • Mon November 07
    Intermittent clouds
    65° 43°