Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Wednesday begins an extended stretch of unseasonably warm weather with possible record-setting high temperatures this weekend.
Forecasters expect a sunny day with light winds and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
More of the same is expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs this weekend could climb well into the 70s.
