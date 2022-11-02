Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Warm, pleasant weather continues. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A very atypical first week of November continues on Thursday with another mild, pleasant day.

Forecasters are calling for lots of sunshine and light winds. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Dry weather continues all the way through the upcoming weekend with highs reaching the 70s in some spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 45°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 64° 50°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 57°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 61°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 73° 60°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 71° 53°

Tue Sunny Sunny 61° 42° Down Arrow