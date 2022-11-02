Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A very atypical first week of November continues on Thursday with another mild, pleasant day.
Forecasters are calling for lots of sunshine and light winds. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
Dry weather continues all the way through the upcoming weekend with highs reaching the 70s in some spots.
