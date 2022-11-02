Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Warm, pleasant weather continues.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A very atypical first week of November continues on Thursday with another mild, pleasant day.

Forecasters are calling for lots of sunshine and light winds. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Dry weather continues all the way through the upcoming weekend with highs reaching the 70s in some spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 02
    Mostly sunny
    69° 45°
  • Thu November 03
    Mostly sunny
    64° 50°
  • Fri November 04
    Mostly sunny
    69° 57°
  • Sat November 05
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 61°
  • Sun November 06
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 60°
  • Mon November 07
    Mostly cloudy
    71° 53°
  • Tue November 08
    Sunny
    61° 42°