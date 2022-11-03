Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A remarkable stretch of warm November weather continues on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Saturday’s highs are expected to be in the low to mid 70s, while Sunday and Monday could see temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.