Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and warm.

Boston Weather
Jim Davis/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A remarkable stretch of warm November weather continues on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday’s highs are expected to be in the low to mid 70s, while Sunday and Monday could see temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 03
    Mostly sunny
    61° 50°
  • Fri November 04
    Partly sunny
    69° 59°
  • Sat November 05
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 61°
  • Sun November 06
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 60°
  • Mon November 07
    Mostly sunny
    74° 50°
  • Tue November 08
    Sunny
    55° 39°
  • Wed November 09
    Sunny
    57° 42°