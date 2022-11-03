Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and warm. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A remarkable stretch of warm November weather continues on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday’s highs are expected to be in the low to mid 70s, while Sunday and Monday could see temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny 61° 50°

Fri Partly sunny 69° 59°

Sat Intermittent clouds 74° 61°

Sun Mostly cloudy 73° 60°

Mon Mostly sunny 74° 50°

Tue Sunny 55° 39°

Wed Sunny 57° 42°