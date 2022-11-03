Weather Here’s how close temperatures are expected to get to record highs this weekend This weekend is close to breaking record-high temperatures for November. Temperatures throughout southern New England will remain in the high 60s and low 70s on Friday and Saturday. ©drakuliren / Adobe

New England is set for an unseasonably warm weekend, with temperatures expected to get close to record highs for November.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures throughout southern New England will remain in the high 60s and low 70s on Friday and Saturday, each coming within 10 degrees of the record high.

Sunday is the best bet for beating the record, with Boston expected to exceed a high set in 2015 of 73 degrees. However, some meteorologists think Sunday’s temperatures will be lower than expected.

Near record high temperatures are expected this weekend, with Sunday being the best chance to break previous records. High temperatures remain warm through Monday then cooling off into the 50s on Tuesday. #MAWX #CTWX #RIWX pic.twitter.com/PJb6BK0CBp — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 3, 2022

Monday is also expected to remain in the mid-70s throughout the region. The weather will cool off back to the 50s and 60s by Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Near record warmth is expected this weekend, with several days in a row of temperatures well into the 70s! Cooler temperatures arrive on Tuesday. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/DHUnmnZWDb — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 3, 2022