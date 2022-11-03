Here’s how close temperatures are expected to get to record highs this weekend

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
New England is set for an unseasonably warm weekend, with temperatures expected to get close to record highs for November.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures throughout southern New England will remain in the high 60s and low 70s on Friday and Saturday, each coming within 10 degrees of the record high.
Sunday is the best bet for beating the record, with Boston expected to exceed a high set in 2015 of 73 degrees. However, some meteorologists think Sunday’s temperatures will be lower than expected.
Monday is also expected to remain in the mid-70s throughout the region. The weather will cool off back to the 50s and 60s by Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.